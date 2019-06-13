Sonam Kapoor misses her train journey, shares adorable childhood picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor misses train journey, shares adorable childhood picture

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture from her childhood days. We all love and cherish our childhood memories. Sometimes, walking down the memory lane takes us to million worthy memorable moments. Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor, loves travelling by train, suggests her latest post. Sonam writes, "There’s something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes - our very own version of a family road trip."

Besides this, Sonam Kapoor recently had a blast on her birthday. She posted her childhood picture with sister Rhea Kapoor, showcasing the fashion throwback. This picture was first shared by Rhea Kapoor. She wrote, "Intense fashion throwback @sonamkapoor'' See picture

Sonam Kapoor, who got married to Anand Ahuja last year keeps sharing love post and family pictures. She is quite active on her Instagram account. She recently, made a grand appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019 and her looks were adored by all her fans.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alonside Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in The Zoya Factor, which is set to release on September 20, 2019.