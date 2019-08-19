Image Source : INSTAGARM Salman Khan fondles camel as he shares glimpse of Dabangg 3 shooting in Rajasthan- Watch video

Salman Khan is currently shooting in Rajasthan for his home production movie Dabangg 3. He recently took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his shooting in Rajasthan. He captioned the video as, "#dabangg3 shoot #rajasthan with Sultan". It seems like Salman Khan is rejoicing the desi vibes and traditional touch of Rajasthan. He is often seen sharing the glimpse of his shooting locations. A few months ago, Salman Khan was busy shooting for Dabangg 3 in Madhya Pradesh. He shared the video and pictures from there too.

A few days ago, Salman Khan shared another video, in which he was seen along with Sonakshi Sinha in Jaipur. He captioned the video as, 'On location #Jaipur #Dabangg3'

Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. Directed by Prabhu deva, the movie features Sonakshi Sinha, Mahie Gill, Arbaaz Khan, Sudeep along with Salman Khan. This is the third installment of the original Dabangg.

Salman Khan's last movie Bharat had been a blockbuster movie and bagged heavy collection at the box office. Salman Khan was seen opposite Katrina Kaif and stand up comedian Sunil Grover. Tabu and Jackie Shroff too played important roles in the movie.

