Bigg Boss 13: Not horror but Salman Khan’s reality show to have this theme?

The talks about Bigg Boss 13, the popular reality show have already begun as it around the corner. The show hosted by Salman Khan will see its premiere night on September 29. Be it the show sets or the list of contestants, the fans want to know it all. There’s yet another intriguing thing that makes the show special is the theme in which the season revolves. Previously, it was being said that the show will have a horror theme but now it seems that the makers have something else in mind.

The promotions of the show have already begun, the promos are being shot, the celebrities are being approached. In the wake of the same, the makers have been tweeting on social media to create engagement. A tweet said, “All you #BiggBoss fans, here's a tricky question for you! If #ShilpaShinde and @ms_dipika were in the same season of #BiggBoss, who do you think would have won? #BB13 Tweet using #BB13War and let us know! :)” While the another one said, TanishaMukerji or @GAUAHAR_KHAN? Which of these two #BB7 contestants still rule your heart?#BiggBoss #BB13 Reply using #BB13War and let us know! :)”

The one thing that got noticed was the hashtag #BB13War that has left everyone wondering if ‘Bigg Boss 13’ will have a war theme inside the house. The previous season of the show had the theme of 'Vichitra Jodi' in Bigg Boss 12. There are reports that the prize money of the show has been increased from Rs 40-50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore. The actor has already started shooting for the promo with Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi.

The makers have made few changes in the season as there will be no commoner contestants looking at the failure eof the previous season. Not only this, the house will be created in Mumbai and not Lonavala. A lot of names are doing rounds on the internet as confirmed contestants some of which include Chunky Pandey, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mugdha Godse, Mahika Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Aditya Narayan etc.

