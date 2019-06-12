Priyanka Chopra wraps up The Sky Is Pink by sharing smiles with Zaira Wasim, Shonali Bose and a heartfelt note

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Priyanka Chopra wraps up The Sky Is Pink by sharing smiles with Zaira Wasim, Shonali Bose

Priyanka Chopra is all set to impress her Indian audience yet again with her next film The Sky Is Pink. While the star cast of the Shonali Bose directorial had already completed the shoot of the film, actors Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, Priyanka Chopra along with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur came together to officially wrap up the special film with wide smiles and a rocking party in Mumbai last night. As always Priyanka Chopra was a vision in her off white dress and she managed to steal away the limelight with ease. Not just a happening party but PeeCee also expressed her gratitude and thanks to the makers as well as the co-stars of the film with a heartfelt note on her Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to share her happiness and gratitude for being a part of The Sky Is Pink. The diva mentioned everyone associated with film in her heart-touching post and wrote, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See u at the pictures!!! “ She made sure to make Farhan Akhtar’s presence felt as he was missing from the wrap up party. Check out the post here-

The wrap up party was not just high on fun but loaded with glamour and style. Priyanka Chopra looked like a walking dream in her little white dress. While she kept the tone of her outfit low, she added the hint of colours with her footwear. There is hardly anyone who was not impressed with PeeCee’s killer looks. On the other hand, Zaira Wasim also raised the style quotient in her easy breezy maroon dress. The divas made many heads turn but it was director Shonali Bose who raised the temperature in her black dress with plunging neckline. Going by the pictures, it won’t be wrong to say that the star cast enjoys a great bond with each other. If only Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has joined them, the party would have been a lot more fun. Check out their pictures here-

Priyanka Chopra

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Zaira Wasim

Shonali Bose

The entire crew of The Sky Is Pink

Rohit Saraf

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page