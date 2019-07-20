Naseeruddin Shah Birthday Special: 5 Power packed dialogues by the ‘stupid common man’

5 Power packed dialogues by Naseeruddin Shah

Bollywood’s most versatile actor Naseeruddin Shah has turned 69 years old today. The actor is known not just for his remarkable acting skills but for delivering dialogues with excellence and ease. National award-winning star Naseeruddin is considered as one of the most respected actor of Indian cinema and has many awards to his credits. He is also an awardee of Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards. The actor received recognition not only for his extraordinary performances in films like in Aakrosh, Chakra, Sparsh, Iqbal but grabbed accolades on a global level. As he enters another brilliant year of his life, let’s have a look at his 5 best dialogues.

Duniya mein sabsi gehri dushmani miya biwi ki hoti hai- Dedh Ishqiya

maine cheer-haran ka idea drop kar diya hai -Jaane bhi do yaaron

Saat mukaam hote hai ishq mein ... dilkashi, unss, mohabbat, aqeedat, ibaadat, junoon aur maut - Dedh Ishqiya

Kuch hosh nahi rehta, kuch dhyan nahi rehta ... insaan mohabbat mein insaan nahi rehta - Sarfarosh