Naseeruddin Shah Birthday Special: 5 Power packed dialogues by the ‘stupid common man’

Bollywood’s most versatile actor Naseeruddin Shah has turned 69 years old today. Let’s have a look at his 5 best Bollywood dialogues.

Published on: July 20, 2019
Bollywood’s most versatile actor Naseeruddin Shah has turned 69 years old today. The actor is known not just for his remarkable acting skills but for delivering dialogues with excellence and ease. National award-winning star Naseeruddin is considered as one of the most respected actor of Indian cinema and has many awards to his credits. He is also an awardee of Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards. The actor received recognition not only for his extraordinary performances in films like in Aakrosh, Chakra, Sparsh, Iqbal but grabbed accolades on a global level. As he enters another brilliant year of his life, let’s have a look at his 5 best dialogues.

India Tv - Duniya mein sabsi gehri dushmani miya biwi ki hoti hai- Dedh Ishqiya

Duniya mein sabsi gehri dushmani miya biwi ki hoti hai- Dedh Ishqiya

India Tv - maine cheer-haran ka idea drop kar diya hai -Jaane bhi do yaaron

maine cheer-haran ka idea drop kar diya hai -Jaane bhi do yaaron

India Tv - Saat mukaam hote hai ishq mein ... dilkashi, unss, mohabbat, aqeedat, ibaadat, junoon aur maut - Dedh Ishqiya

Saat mukaam hote hai ishq mein ... dilkashi, unss, mohabbat, aqeedat, ibaadat, junoon aur maut - Dedh Ishqiya

India Tv - Kuch hosh nahi rehta, kuch dhyan nahi rehta ... insaan mohabbat mein insaan nahi rehta - Sarfarosh

Kuch hosh nahi rehta, kuch dhyan nahi rehta ... insaan mohabbat mein insaan nahi rehta - Sarfarosh

India Tv - Aapke ghar mein cockroach aata hai toh aap kya karte hai Rathore Sahab? ... aap usko paalte nahi maarte hai - A Wednesday

Aapke ghar mein cockroach aata hai toh aap kya karte hai Rathore Sahab? ... aap usko paalte nahi maarte hai - A Wednesday

