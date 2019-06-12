Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel soak up the sun in Manali, watch viral video

Kangana Ranaut has flown away to her hometown Manali to spend the summer break with her family and little nephew Prithviraj. The actress recently completed the shooting schedule of her next film Panga and even director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a number of pictures to thank her leading ladies. After all the hard work of learning kabaddi and then shooting for the film, Kangana has switched on her vacation mode and is seen soaking up the sun with her sister Rangoli and her son Prithu (as they like to call him).

Rangoli Chandel, who is known to be super active on Twitter, recently shared a video in which the Tanu Weds Manu actress can be seen spending quality time with her parents as well as her siblings in their hometown Manali. In the video, while Kangana is seen lying down on the grass under the sun, Rangoli is seen sitting with son Prithviraj in her laps. She captioned the video saying, "Chilling like villains." She accompanied the post with a few hashtags such as "#summerof2019", "#familytime" and "#Manali". Here is the video shared by Rangoli Chandel:

Rangoli Chandel is often seen fighting Kangana’s battles through her tweets on behalf of her sister. Recently, Rangoli even faced the heat by the fans who accused her of degrading Kangana’s reputation with her viral tweets. In response to them, Rangoli clarified by saying that she gets her sister Kangana’s approval before tweeting anything about the industry or Bollywood celebs. She wrote, "I have said this before and I am saying it again, every tweet regarding Kangana her work her contemporaries & movie mafia gets approved by Kangana then only makes it to my handle...Tweets about my family, my business and travel are my own & I don’t need any approval for those." She added, "Kangana doesn’t know how to use twitter, Facebook or Instagram, even though when angry sometimes she tries to snatch my phone and do it herself but she is technically challenged...if this wasn’t the case I am sure she would have liked to tweet herself, but I am here to help my sister, present a perspective to you all and help her get her due... Jai Mata di"

I have said this before and I am saying it again, every tweet regarding Kangana her work her contemporaries & movie mafia gets approved by Kangana then only makes it to my handle...Tweets about my family, my business and travel are my own & I don’t need any approval for those 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 7, 2019

On the other hand, Rangoli also keeps sharing adorable pictures of her son Prithiraj with Kanagna Ranaut. The actress definitely enjoys spending time with the little munchkin and their pictures are proof that they are the happiest together. On the professional front, Kangana will be seen in Ekta kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya next alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in Panga which also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassi Gill. The actress will be seen in a biopic on J Jaylalithaa as well.

