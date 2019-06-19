Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner define boldness and beauty as they share frame in New York

Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a picture with Kendall Jenner alongside a heart-melting caption.

New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2019 12:53 IST
Deepika Padukone is a boss lady. She is not just known for her subtle acting skills but also for her commitment towards society. Recently, the actress flew to New York to attend a charity dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center. She was there to address the issue of anxiety. YAC, founded in 2013 by New York–Presbyterian Hospital is dedicated to the treatment of youths suffering from depression and anxiety through research and clinical programming.  For unversed, Deepika has an NGO Live Love laugh, which works for people suffering from mental illness. 

Deepika attended the fundraising dinner in a fringed Alberta Ferretti pantsuit which she paired with statement earrings. With her hair left in soft curls, Deepika looked gorgeous as usual. Deepika took to Instagram to give her Instafam a glimpse of her visit, however, what caught everyone's attention was her picture with Kendall Jenner. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture with Jenner. "I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul ... I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind ... always! @kendalljenner,'' she captioned the photo. Kendall sizzled in a bodycon yellow dress.

Speaking to Vogue about mental fitness, the actress said, "To put on a front every single day like everything is okay in your life when actually that’s far from reality. You’re smiling and bringing joy into other people’s lives when you have none."

Deepika, who has battled depression spoke about the US' approach towards mental health. "I think America has progressed in many ways; there are a lot more awareness and a lot less stigma as compared to India, where the problem is further compounded by a lack of resources,'' she added.

On the professional front, Deepika has wrapped up shooting of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. She will soon start shooting for Kabir Khan's 83. The movie which is based on India's first ever world cup victory has Ranveer Singh playing the lead role of Kapil Dev. The actress will play Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife.

