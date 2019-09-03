Image Source : TWITTER Birthday Special: From Saathiya to PM Narendra Modi, Vivek Oberoi has come a long way

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has turned a year older today. The actor had grabbed the attention of the media after his debut film Company. He hailed from a filmy background, (son of Suresh Oberoi), but with films like Kyun Ho Gaya Na, Kaal, he pretty much proved that he had the ability to play any character and thereby deserves to stay in Bollywood.

On the special occasion of Vivek Oberoi's birthday, let's have a look at some of his best performances right from Saathiya to PM Narendra Modi.

Saathiya

Saathiya, Vivek held his ground as the sweet, romantic and charming Aditya whose carefree and sheltered life is suddenly disrupted after he elopes and gets married and start facing the harsh realities of life and relationships. Saathiya is easily one of Vivek Oberoi’s most popular roles.

Company

Vivek Oberoi played a naïve Raghu who is sucked into the Mumbai underworld, he was a portrait of vulnerability that tugged}d at your heart’s string.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

In Shootout at Lokhandwala, Vivek Oberoi was seen in his gangster avatar and man was he able to scare people with his swag.

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic starring actor Vivek Oberoi released on May 24, 2019 after being delayed for almost a month.

