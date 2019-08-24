Bhumi Pednekar refutes dating rumors with Faltu actor Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pendekar has stunned us with her performance in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan etc. She isn’t quite vocal about her personal life and probably that is the reason when the news of her dating Faltu actor Jacky Bhagnani spread, it shocked her fans. A report in Mumbai Mirror sometime back stated that the two are the new lovers of the town and are painting the town red. Well now, the actress has finally responded to the rumors and called them baseless.

The Mumbai Mirror reported, "The lady exits and gets into a car that doesn’t belong to her these days. We are told it belongs to Jackky Bhagnani. We also hear they are among the newest couples in movietown and are currently keeping their relationship under wraps". However, a new report in India Today suggest that the two are merely good friends and such rumors are uncalled for.

A closed source said, "These are absolutely baseless rumours and there is no iota of truth in them. Bhumi and Jackky have been good friends and have known each other for years. They are really good buddies and this rumour is uncalled for. Bhumi is not seeing anyone currently and is focusing only on her work. She is someone who will never hide a relationship and her full focus is currently on her work."

Jackky Bhanani is the son of Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani. He made his acting debut in 2009 with Kal Kissne Dekha, appeared in the moderately successful F.A.L.T.U in 2011, and most recently played the lead in Mitron.

Talking about professional front, Bhumi will next be seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh which will be the directorial debut of scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani. The film is based on the world’s oldest shooters from Uttar Pradesh - Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Not just Bhumi Pednekar, even Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

Have a look at the trailer here: