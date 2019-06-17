Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan launches eye care campaign to fight blindness

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has launched a 'See Now' campaign, centred in UP, to help end avoidable blindness. The campaign will deploy creative content across five key districts -- Unnao, Lucknow, Raebareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur -- via radio, television, print, social media, Whatsapp and SMS to provide information on eye health, local services and how to access them.

The actor, himself a proud wearer of glasses, hopes this will encourage others to wear glasses without any stigma.

"Vision problems are extremely common in India. The basic lack of understanding and awareness of how eye health works, leads to stigma around simple and easy treatments. People are often not aware of availability in their area of quality eye care services. It really is simple to avoid a lot of different sorts of blindness by preventative care," Amitabh said in a statement.

The campaign, funded by The Fred Hollows Foundation and in part by Essilor Vision Foundation, is working in partnership with Sightsavers India and Vision2020 India among others.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently cleared off the loans of around 2,100 farmers from Bihar. Revealing the news on his blog, Big B wrote that he fulfilled his promise that he made to the farmers of Bihar. He wrote, "A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek."

The cine icon had previously written that "there is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar".

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla. The film went on to do good business at the box office. He will be next seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan has also signed Shoojit Sircar's next Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is slated to release next year in April.

