Aap Ki Adalat Promo: Govinda leaves audience amused by reciting famous dialogues from his hit films

90s superstar Govinda graced the popular IndiaTV show Aap Ki Adalat and left everyone amused by his dialogues from his hit films. During his interview with the channel’s Chairperson and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma, he revealed a lot of secrets from his film career and personal life. In the recently released promo of the show, Govinda is seen reciting the popular dialogue from his film Deewana Mastana.

As soon as Govinda cheered, “Chal Hata Sawan ki Ghata, Khaal Khuja Batti buja ke soja nintukle pintukle, Vanti pe khadeli he banti baja rahi hai baar baar ghanti kulla mila ke paschim ko palatle… Bahut ho gaya phut le vat le…Chal jaa yaha se … Hawa ande yaar,” the crowd in the court could not stop themselves from clapping and whistling. Further, he talked about one of the roles from his film in which he played the character of a Punjabi man.

Have a look at the promo here:

In the previous promos that have been released, we saw how the Hero No. 1 revealed the secret behind his role in his superhit film Coolie No. 1. He also spoke up why he did not get awards despite giving hit films. Watch the full episode of Rajat Sharma’s show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ on July 27 ie Saturday night at 10 pm on India TV.

