Aamir Khan wishes 'All the very best' to Nach Baliye 9 contestants Babita Phogat and her fiancé Vivek Suhag

Aamir Khan, one of the finest actors of Bollywood recently wished Babita Phogat and her fiancé, 'All the very best' for participating in Nach Baliye 9, Salman Khan's dance reality show. The show had its first premiere episode on July 19, 2019. This season of Nach Baliye 9 has come along with some changes in the script. Not only the couples can participate in the show, but also the ex-couples. Aamir Khan recently made a video to wish good luck to Babita Phogat and her fiancé Vivek Suhag. Babita Phogat is an Indian wrestler, on whose life Dangal was based.

Aamir Khan was seen cheering up Babita Phogat and wishing her luck. He said,“Babita ji, mujhe sunne mein aaya hai ke aap aur Vivek Nach Baliye mein hissa le rahe hain. Aap jo bhi kaam uthati hain aap usme excel karti hain aur mujhe pura yakeen hai ke aap aur Vivek hum sabko surprise karenge. Meri shubhkamnayein aapke saath hain. Aur agar kuch taqleef ho, aapke competitors aapse aage nikal jayein to aap 2-4 dhobhi pachaad maar dijiyega. All the very best.

Aamir Khan asked Babita Phogat to stay motivated. He has urged her to show her ‘Dhobhi Pachaad’ moves if she gets troubled by her co-contestants.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar, Faisal Khan and Muskaan, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Riddhima, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova are the real-life couples. Whereas ex-couples like Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, have also participated in the show.

The show is judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. During the premiere episode of the show, Salman Khan was seen unveiling the jodis.

