Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira dances her heart out at a party, video goes viral

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira burns the dance floor with her sassy moves

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan breaks the internet every time she shares a picture or a video on her social media. Even though Ira has not entered Bollywood yet, she enjoys a huge fans base on the internet and viewers love to know what she is up to. Recently, Ira shared a video of her dancing with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani and it is everything adorableness is made up of. The star kid looks as cute as a button she shakes a leg with her boyfriend and gives major relationship goals.

In the video, Ira is seen dancing with Mishaal when a friend enters the frame and she hugs him. Ira captioned the video saying, “I just wanna dance with you.” This is not the first time that Ira has shared a post with Mishaal but her Instagram is loaded with adorable pictures and videos with him. Check out the video here-

Ira Khan has never been shy about her relationship with Mishaal. However recently she came out with the same openly. Recently, Ira Khan asked her fans and followers for questions they want to ask her in an ‘Ask Me’ session on Instagram. From her personal life to her interests in filmmaking, the divas uncovered it all. When one user asked her if she is dating anybody, Ira shared a picture with boyfriend Mishal Kirpalani in which she can be seen hugging him and tagged him in the story as well. If this doesn’t confirm that Ira is dating Mishal then what will. Check out her answer here-

Talking about her Bollywood plans and career, Aamir Khan earlier revealed on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, "I'm not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that's where she would want to go, I don't know."

