Watch Alia Bhatt's Darlings on Netflix; check out date, time and everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Watch Alia Bhatt's Darlings on Netflix

Watch Alia Bhatt's Darlings on Netflix: After winning hearts as the female mafia don and brothel owner in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is all set to impress her fans with another exciting film darlings. The much-awaited film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, will be released on Netflix this year. Darlings stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles alongside Alia.

Darlings star cast had wrapped up the shoot of the film in September last year and fans were eagerly waiting for its release date announcement. The film is a dark comedy, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

Darlings: Date, Time, Where to watch

While the makers of Alia Bhatt starrer darlings have announced that the film will release on the OTT platform Netflix this year, they are yet to announce the premiere date and time.

About Darlings

Darlings is a dark-comedy which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Alia Bhatt, who marks her debut as a producer (Eternal Sunshine) with Darlings said, "Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over."

Director Jasmeet K Reen said, "I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix."

Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma shared, "A script nurtured inhouse, and later produced with the incredible Alia, and supported by a stellar cast in Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, helmed by Jasmeet, who has lot of promise, Darlings is very special to all of us. Gulzar Saab and Vishal Ji have given soul to the film with the songs. We couldn’t have asked for more. I cannot wait for the audience to finally see the film"