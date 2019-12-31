Upcoming Bollywood movies of 2020 that will keep you entertained throughout the year

Upcoming films of 2020 that sure to entertain you

2019 was a year packed with action for Bollywood. Films like Gully Boy, Bala, Article 15, Uri: The Surgical strike not only garnered critical appreciation but also performed exceedingly well at the box office. 2019 defined and set the tone for the upcoming year and decade and now as its coming to an end, we are inching closer to welcome 2020 with the hope that it proves to be an amazing year for Bollywood. The lineup of the movies for 2020 only increases our expectations from 2020. We take a look at the films that are ready to entertain us in 2020.

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak will kick start the year with a release on January 10. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal whose character is being played by Deepika.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn's ambitious project Tanhaji is a periodic drama film based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanhaji. The film will be Ajay's 100th film of the career and also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Panga

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga will be hitting the theatres on January 24. The movies tells the story of a former Kabaddi player who determines to make a comeback to the sport after marriage and child.

Aaj Kal

Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal is a sequel to his 2009 release Love Aaj Kal. The film stars Sara Ali Khan with her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan and is set to hit the theatres on Valentine's day.

83

Ranveer Singh is also ready to entertain his fans as he puts his cricket shoes on. The actor will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev in this Kabir Khan directorial. The film also stars Deepika Padukone.

Angrezi Medium

A spin-off of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium will mark his comeback to the big screen after his battle with cancer. The movie also stars TV actress Radhika Madan and is expected to release on March 20

Sooryavanshi

In Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen donning the Khakhi uniform as he gets ready to portray a fearless cop in the film. Sooryavanshi will also mark the comeback of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's on-screen pair. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will also be seen making a special appearance in the film.

Radhe- The Most Wanted Bhai

After the success of Dabangg 3 and the portrayal of a Supercop, Salman will be getting in the role of a 'Bhai' in Prabhudeva's next. The film will also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The shoot of the film as already begun and it is expected to hit the theatres on May 22.

Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films. Slated to release in December this year, the film got delayed and will not hit the theatres in the summer of 2020. However, the release date hasn’t been finalized yet.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan was missed on the silver screen in 2019 but 2020 will bring cheers for his fan. T exact release date of the film hasn’t been finalized yet. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir will be seen in Sikh avatar while Kareena will sport a no glam look.