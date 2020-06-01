Twinkle Khanna shares hard-hitting blog after her domestic help's husband tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : TWINKLERKHANNA/ INSTAGRAM The author wrote that when the lockdown was announced, Tai was unsure about getting paid.

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones in her latest blog titled, 'Why struggling baykos are smuggling bais' revealed that her house help's husband has tested COVID-19 positive. The bestselling author further wrote that her domestic help's family and her neighbours are currently in quarantine. Luckily, her husband is now recovering well. Twinkle, in her blog, talked about the contribution of domestic help in daily life. She mentioned how these ladies make our life run smooth.

Talking about her Tai, the author-cum-producer said, "In the BC (before Covid) era when I worked from a corner of our living room, I would watch Tai, as everyone in the household refers to her, rush in at 11am. She would then wage her daily war against dust and germs, a rhythm to her long-practised efficiency. An urgency to finish so that she could head back to her daughter by lunchtime. Her husband works occasionally as a tailor but she is the one the entire household depends on, the financial and emotional fulcrum of their lives".

The author wrote that when the lockdown was announced, Tai was unsure about getting paid. "I assured her that it would be deposited in her bank account each month," wrote Twinkle. After this, there was a "palpable relief" in Tai's voice.

"I asked her to take precautions, and keep a distance from people and she said, “Didi, there are more than 9 households sharing one bathroom. What distance can we keep? Whatever will be is now in God’s hands.’," Twinkle wrote highlighting the struggle of workers to maintain social distance while doing their daily chores.

Highlight how pro are house helps in managing the entire house, Twinkle mentioned a tip which Tai piped in when she got to know about ant infestation.‘There is Laxman Rekha chalk in the cabinet under the basin. Use that and they will stop coming," she said.

