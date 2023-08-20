The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film leaves USA audience emotional | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK AGNIHOTRI The Vaccine War

The Kashmir Files fame Vivek Agnihotri is all set to release his upcoming film The Vaccine War: A True Story. Ahead of its release, the makers held a screening of the film in Houston, USA. The audience's reaction to the film is out now.

In the video, the audience can be seen talking about the film and hailing Vivek Agnihotri for making the film and bringing the hard work of the Indian women scientists to the screen. For those unversed, The Vaccine War is based on the struggles of Indian bio-scientists who made indigenous vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is said to pay tribute to the medical fraternity and scientists during the pandemic.

Watch the video here:

Vivek Agnihotri recently announced the final release date of the film. Earlier, the film was slated for release in August. Taking it to Twitter, now X, the filmmaker wrote, "DATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us."

Take a look:

The teaser of The Vaccine War gives a glimpse of the scientists involved in creating the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin which was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.

Watch the teaser here:

In a conversation with ANI earlier, Vivek Agnihotri opened up about his research on the scientists of ICMR and NIV during the Covid-19 lockdown. He said he started collecting information when The Kashmir Files was postponed given the pandemic. "Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people," he said.

