The Vaccine War box office collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film lags behind Fukrey 3, earns less than....

Vivek Agnihotri, popular for his stint with The Kashmir Files, is back with yet another film based on true events, The Vaccine War. Starring Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar, Girija Oak, Sapthami Gowda, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, and Paritosh Sand in pivotal roles, the film released on September 28, along with Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Fukrey 3.

On its Day 1, The Vaccine War had a decent earning of Rs 1.30 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com.The film witnessed an overall occupancy of 10.17 per cent, and the highest occupancy rate was recorded during the night shows.

The Vaccine War Day 1 occupancy rate, Hindi

Morning shows: 8.37 per cent

Afternoon shows: 9.94 per cent

Evening shows: 10.76 per cent

Night shows: 11.60 per cent

The Vaccine War is inspired by true events of the development of Covaxin when COVID-19 hit India in 2020. The film promises to highlight the challenges and dedication of scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR). It should be noted that The Kashmir Files, also directed by Vivek Agnihotri, opened at Rs 3.55 crore in India and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. The film went on to conquer the international box office as well. As compared to The Kashmir Files, The Vaccine War witnessed low Day 1 earnings.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh's film Fukrey 3 had a smashing opening at Rs 8.50 crore. The film is the third instalment of the popular comedy franchise Fukrey and is garnering positive reviews on social media. Another film that hit the big screen is Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2. The film also stars Raghava Lawrence in a titular role.

