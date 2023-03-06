Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor on his new home, keeping Misha and Zain out of the spotlight

Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about how his life choices changed over the years in a recent interview. Shahid said his relationships and roles in life do not directly affect his work, but they do shape him as a person, influencing the decisions he makes. The actor is happily married to Mira Rajput, and the couple has two children: Misha Kapoor, a daughter, and Zain Kapoor, a son. The family of four recently relocated to a bigger house on Mumbai’s outskirts, and Shahid revealed in the same interview how their move was delayed due to the COVID-19 scare.

When asked if he made a conscious decision to keep his children, Misha and Zain, out of the spotlight, the actor revealed that he wants to give them a normal life. Shahid shared that he feels a lot of problems are happening because of him and he cannot change certain things in their children’s lives. He stated “I can’t change things, but I'll do whatever I can to help them get there”. The proud father stated that as his children grow, they are learning that he is an actor and works in films.

Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his debut web show, ‘Farzi’, and has received praise for it. ‘Farzi’ is currently available on Amazon Prime Video and stars Vijay Sethupati, Raashi Khanna, Kaykay Menon, and Bhuvan Arora among others.

