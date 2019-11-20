Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman to now release on February 7

Jawaani Jaaneman to now release on February 7

Jawaani Jaaneman, the movie which not only marks the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu but also the first collab between the actor and debutante Alaya F, has been postponed. The makers have decided to shift the release date due to unknown reasons. The movie which has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar will now release on the first day of Valentine's Week. Jawaani Jaaneman which was earlier slated to hit theatres on November 29 will now release on February 7, 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make this announcement.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, who is already a social media celebrity. Her gorgeous Instagram photos can make anyone go weak at the knees. Meanwhile, Saif, who has lately left us impressed with his knack of picking unique roles, will be reportedly playing ''an accidental dad'' in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Earlier sharing a photo on Instagram with the lead cast and director of the film, Alaya wrote, "I get to learn so much on set every single day when I’m working with such incredibly talented people! Soooooooo grateful and sooooooo excited for #JawaaniJaaneman."

Jawaani Jaaneman has been co-produced by Saif, under his new banner, Black Knight Films.

