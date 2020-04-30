Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. RIP Rishi Kapoor: Pay Your Tributes

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Pay Your Tributes

Pay your tributes veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital as he was battling cancer since 2018.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2020 11:36 IST
Pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor
Image Source : INDIA TV

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, at the age of 67. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday evening after battling cancer for almost a year. 

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. He was 67. According to the actor's family, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital as he was battling cancer since 2018. The legendary Bollywood actor also received treatment for his ailment in the United States for a year. The news of Rishi Kapoor's demise was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor, who said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last." 

Rishi Kapoor had last tweeted on April 2, when he had appealed to all Indians to not resort to violence against doctors, who are risking their lives to save others from the coronavirus pandemic. 

"An appeal, Folded hands to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind," Rishi Kapoor had said through Twitter. 

Also Read | RISHI KAPOOR DIES IN MUMBAI AT 67

Also Read | I am destroyed: Amitabh Bachchan mourns Rishi Kapoor's death

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X