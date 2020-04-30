RIP Rishi Kapoor: Pay Your Tributes

Image Source : INDIA TV Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, at the age of 67. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday evening after battling cancer for almost a year.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. He was 67. According to the actor's family, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital as he was battling cancer since 2018. The legendary Bollywood actor also received treatment for his ailment in the United States for a year. The news of Rishi Kapoor's demise was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor, who said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

Rishi Kapoor had last tweeted on April 2, when he had appealed to all Indians to not resort to violence against doctors, who are risking their lives to save others from the coronavirus pandemic.

"An appeal, Folded hands to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind," Rishi Kapoor had said through Twitter.

