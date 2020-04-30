Image Source : TWITTER I am destroyed: Amitabh Bachchan mourns Rishi Kapoor's death

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday mourned the death of his friend and industry veteran Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in Mumbai at 67.

Amitabh was the first celebrity to break the sad news on social media. "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!." Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's friendship go back a long way. The duo worked together for the first time in Amar Akbar Anthony.

Rishi was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathing problems. His wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

