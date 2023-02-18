Rani Mukerji wears a dramatic gaze in new poster of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway; trailer release date revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ YASHRAJFILMSTALENT Rani Mukerji wears a dramatic gaze in new poster

Rani Mukerji is one of the most prominent actresses in the Tinsel Town. The actress's acting talent never fails to captivate viewers and leave them speechless. She always strives to leave the audience awestruck by her acting prowess whenever she makes an appearance on the big screen. Rani last appeared in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan and now she is set to make a big screen return with Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway. On the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri, the makers unveiled an official poster for the film and announced the trailer's release date.

On Saturday, Yash Raj Films took to their official Instagram handle and shared the poster. In the poster, Rani Mukerji is seen sporting an intense look on her face. She is seen with two children. She is seen with a baby in her arms and another child standing next to her. Sharing the poster, the team wrote, "In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023."

Along with this, the team announced that the trailer is all set to release on February 23, 2023.

Check out the poster:

Earlier, the makers released a still from the film. Take a look:

The film is based on a true event that shocked children's rights and human rights globally and it is touted as an untold tale about a mother's journey in her fight against a whole nation. Helmed by Ashima Chibber of "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" fame, it was earlier set to be released on March 3, but now it will hit the screens on March 17. It is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

