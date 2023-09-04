Radha Kaise Na Jale to Go Go Govinda: Bollywood songs you can groove during Janmashtami

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood songs you can groove during Janmashtami

Janmashtami is round the corner and clay pots with curd, butter, and mmey are hung high up on the top and local residents make human pyramids and compete to break the pot. It is said that Lord Krishna as a child would form human pyramids along with his friends to steal butter from neighbourhood homes. Thus dahi handi is celebrated to mark Lord Krishnas's childhood notoriety. With Janmashtami only few days away, we have got the perfect playlist to elevate your festive spirit. Let's groove and chant to the songs.

1.Radha Kaisa Na Jale

Radha Kaise Na Jale was part of the 2001 film Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. The track was composed by maestro A.R. Rahman and the vocals were given by Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosle. The song beautifully captures the essence of Radha and Krishna's relationship.

2.Woh Kisna Hai

Composed by Ismail Darbar, the song featured Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani. Woh Kisna Hai is the perfect track to add to your Janmashtami playlist this year.

3.Chaandi Ki Daal

Chaandi Ki Daal was featured in the 1999 Salman Khan starrer film Hello Brother. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Salman Khan. People have been grooving to this catchy tune on Janmashtami for years now.

4.Go Go Govinda

Go Go Govinda saw Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva shaking a leg together. The duo's high-energy performance and upbeat music set the festive mood for everyone. The song was part of the Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer OMG: Oh My God! Himesh Reshammiya composed the track.

5.Mach Gaya Shor

Featured in the 1982 film Khud-Daar, Mach Gaya Shor has been a very popular dahi handi song. The star cast of the film included Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, and Sanjeev Kapoor. This track was picturised on Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan and their fans can't get enough of this festive song.

