Love Aaj Kal box office collection Day 1: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan starrer off to a good start

Love Aaj Kal box office collection Day 1

Director Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited film Love Aaj Kal finally hit the theaters on Valentine’s Day. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had created a lot of buzz before its release, the film was much talked about and was expected to take a good start at the box office. So, how did it perform? Love Aaj Kal opened to mixed reviews from the critics, however, if the box office collections of day 1 are to be considered, the reviews had very little impact on the audience. According to a report in Boxoffice India, ​ SarTik's Love Aaj Kal is expected to collect anywhere over Rs 12 crore, while the final figures are yet to come, the signs look positive for the film.

The film also got a benefit of being Valentine's release and with no big competition, Love Aaj Kal looks to improve its collection tally in the coming days. Trade Analysts predict Valentine Day release might have helped the film to collect an additional 3.5 crore to 4 crores on Day 1.

The on and off-screen chemistry between the leads Sara and Kartik had been making the headlines ever since the film was announced. The rumoured love birds have left no stone unturned for the promotion of the film. The two were seen promoting the film at various events and TV shows together.

The new Love Aaj Kal like the 2009 release is a love story and tells two stories simultaneously. The film also stars debutant Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The two have been getting a lot of appreciation for their performance in the film. So, it is yet to be seen if the film will be able to convert its good start in the long run in the coming days.