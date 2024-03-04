Laapataa Ladies Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan's film passes weekend test or not? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies Box Office Day 3 here

Aamir Khan himself may not have appeared on the film screen in the year 2024, but Laapataa Ladies produced by him has been one of the most talked about films of the year 2024. The star cast of this film may not be big, but the way the film was promoted by Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, the curiosity to watch this film definitely remained with the audience. Let us know how was the first-weekend collection of this film.

How much did Aamir's Laapataa Ladies collect in three days?

The comedy-drama film directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao opened with lakhs at the box office on Friday. However, the film gained momentum on Saturday and somehow got into the crores. On Saturday, this movie did a business of Rs 1.45 crore at the domestic box office. Looking at Saturday's earnings, it was expected that the collection of Laapataa Ladies might increase further on Sunday, but it did not happen. There was a slight decline in the Sunday collection of Aamir Khan's production's film. According to the reports of Sakanlik.com, Laapataa Ladies has collected Rs 1.8 crore in a single day. The net earnings of this film reached Rs 4 crore in India over the weekend.

Laapataa Ladies Weekend Collection

First day – Rs 75 lakh

Second day- Rs 1.45 crore

Third day – Rs 1.8 crore

Total box office collection - Rs 4 crore

Aamir Khan's film profit or loss?

The budget of the film produced by Aamir Khan is only Rs 5 crores, hence this film has already earned Rs 4 crores at the Indian box office. Currently, as per the budget of the film, the first weekend of Laapataa Ladies has gone well. The pace of the film is good at the domestic box office but is slow at the worldwide box office. This movie has earned only Rs 3.5 crores worldwide so far.

Also Read: Farzi 2: Big update on Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer, series may release on THIS date