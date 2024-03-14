'Will die but will not...', KC Bokadia responds to Censor's order to remove 'Jai Shri Ram' from Hindi film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Veteran producer-director KC Bokadia recently met the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur

Veteran producer-director KC Bokadia recently met the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. The Minister not only praised his new serial 'Sardar the Game Changer' but also suggested to telecast it two days a week instead of one day. However, the film fraternity is also surprised by the notice sent by the regional officer of the Censor Board under this ministry to Bokadia regarding his new film, Teesri Begum.

Teesri Begum was sent to the censor board last year

Film producer-director KC Bokadia, who has been active in Hindi cinema for the last five decades, applied for the censor certificate for his new film 'Teesri Begum' at the end of last year. After watching the film, the Examining Committee of the Censor Board refused to give it a censor certificate because the film shows normal and unexpected incidents prevalent in our society as a tradition. The Censor Board gave Bokadia 14 days to take the film to the Revision Committee.

Now the Censor Board has sent a letter to KC Bokadia on March 6 this month, citing the recommendation received from the Revision Committee to release the film 'Teesri Begum' with a certificate for adults only. Moreover, the filmmaker has been asked to make 14 cuts in the film. Now the veteran filmmaker has reacted to these recommendations. 'Among these cuts, the biggest objection I have is regarding the point in which it has been said that 'Jai Shri Ram' should be removed from the film. Ram is the center of our faith and this is being said by a character in the film. He is taking refuge in the person who attacked him,' said Bokadia.

'I will die but will not remove the words 'Jai Shri Ram' from my film', says Bokadia

'If an attacker is intent on taking someone's life and to save his life, that person is reciting the name of Lord Shri Ram. Hardly anyone in India would want to stop him from saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. This related scene from the film 'Teesri Begum' is also similar in which a person who marries for the third time by hiding his identity, admits his mistake in the conclusion of the film and appeals to Lord Shri Ram to save his life. I will die but will not remove the words 'Jai Shri Ram' from my film,' the filmmaker added.

KC Bokadia has refused to accept this cut suggested by the Censor Board and has also conveyed his views to Censor Board Chairman Prasoon Joshi. 'I have made 60 films in the last 40 years, but the Censor Board has never troubled me like this. If my film is not allowed to be released with the words 'Jai Shri Ram' then I will go to the High Court against it,' said Bokadia.

Also Read: Kartik Aryan hails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee for this reason | See Photo