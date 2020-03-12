Kartik Aaryan to work with Shashank Khaitan in a Karan Johar film after Dostana 2: report

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has become a hot favorite of all the Bollywood filmmakers these days. The actor is already loaded with films and now, the latest reports claim that he has bagged another Karan Johar film. Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, director Shashank Khaitan has roped in Kartik Aaryan for his next film which will be a love story. While the details of the film haven’t been finalised yet, it will be produced by KJo’s Dharma Productions.

The report in Mumbai Mirror claimed, “He (Shashank Khaitan) was keen to make a love story and reached out to Kartik, who is already doing Dostana 2 with Karan. After Kartik gave his nod, he and Shashank met Karan on Sunday to discuss the project. The team is planning to start shooting later this year. Till then, locations and other modalities will be finalised.”

The report also claimed that the female lead and other details of the film will be confirmed later. Shashank Khaitan was all set to begin shooting for his next film Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. However, due to scheduling troubles, the film got shelved for the time being. The makers had even unveiled the first look poster featuring Varun on social media.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the actor is currently busy shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in important roles. The film is the second part of the horror-comedy franchise. The first one was directed by Priyadarshan and also garnered much praise for the performances by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

