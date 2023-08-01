Chandu Champion first look out: Kartik Aaryan in never seen before avatar leaves fans intrigued

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK ARYAN Kartik Aryan in Chandu Champion

Kartik Aryan on Tuesday unveiled the first look of his next project Chandu Champion. Starring Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles. Sharing his first look in the film, the actor also informed that he completed the first schedule in London today. He can be seen donning a tuxedo with 'India' embroidered on his pocket in the first look.

Sharing his first look on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling. Proud to be playing a Real Hero. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London." Soon after the actor unveiled his first look from Chandu Champion, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions to the never seen avatar of Aryan. One fan wrote, "The haircut looks sexier on YOU." Another fan wrote, "Amazing Kartik! So Proud of You!" Yet another fan wrote, "Omg can’t wait for this movie a totally different."

Chandu Champion follows the story of a sportsman and his never giving up attitude. The film is inspired by Murlikant Petkar. For those unversed, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in to play Petkar after the success of MS Dhoni. However, after his untimely demise, the makers decided to cast Aaryan for the role.

