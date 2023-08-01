Inside Kriti Sanon's birthday celebration with sister Nupur and friends; see photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon's birthday photos

Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday on July 27. After announcing her production house, Blue Butterflies Films, the 33-year-old star launched her beauty line, Hyphen on the occasion and left her fans wanting more. On August 1, Sanon gave a glimpse of her fun birthday celebration with sister Nupur Sanon and friends

Sharing a string of pictures and video, Kriti Sanon wrote, "And it went like..." In the first photo, the actor can be seen dressed twinning with her friends in a black ensemble as she posed for the camera. In the second photo, she can be seen posing with her sister and both are flaunting their face and hand-painting. The series also features a colourful cup of cappuccino and videos of the actor's time at the children's fun zone playing games. The last slide shows a stunning video of the moonlit sea.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's birthday post:

On her birthday, the Adipurush actor launched her skincare brand, Hyphen. On Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to me! It’s finally here! Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of Hyphen!” In the video, she spoke about the idea behind the brand's name and its vision.

Watch the video:

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush as Sita. The film also starred Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film received massive trolling on social media over its dialogues, VFX, and portrayal of characters. She will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganpath: Part I opposite Tiger Shroff. Notably, Sanon and Shroff made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti.

