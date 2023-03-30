Is Kareena Kapoor Khan doing a spin-off featuring Poo? Actress REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor khan did not approve of a spin-off of Poo’s character.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's character "Poo" is still one of her most recognizable roles. The actress doesn't want any spin-offs to Poo, despite the fact that people have continued to mimic her language from the movie over the years and that it has become part of popular culture. Kareena recently went to a launch of a footwear brand, and she noted in an interview that Poo was a genuinely iconic character, which is why some characters need to be loved for who they were and left alone. She claimed that nobody else should or could play Poo. Kareena would like to wear her "Bole Chudiya" attire, though.

Kareena Kapoor on K3G's re-creation

When Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if the sequel of Karan Johar directoial is on the cards and if she would be interested in essaying the role of Poo again, that would centre on the character and her distinct sense of style, the actress said that the character of Poo should not be changed. Talking to News18, she insisted that nobody can play the poo game.

Kareena Kapoor Khan upcoming projects

On the work front, the actress is about to start filming for "The Crew." Last week, the movie began production, and Kareena said she was prepared to start shooting. She will share screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena will also appear in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, which she and Ekta co-produced, as well as the upcoming film "The Devotion Of Suspect X."

Also Read: Confused Kareena Kapoor cuts hyper-realistic cake at event, fans say 'Chappal Khaane ke din aa gaye'

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor begins shooting for Kareena Kapoor, Tabu & Kriti Sanon's 'The Crew'. See Bebo's reaction

Also Read: '3 Idiots' sequel in talks? Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Jaaved Jafferi speaks of a SECRET

Latest Bollywood News