Kareena dances on 'Bole Chudiyan', SRK-Gauri groove to 'Sadi Gali'. Glimpses from Armaan's wedding reception

Bollywood grooves at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception

Bollywood flocked together to celebrate the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding with his sweetheart Anissa Malhotra. The tinsel town gathered under a roof to have a gala time. On Tuesday night, the couple hosted a wedding reception which was attended by who's who of Bollywood celebrities. Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor among others marked their presence at the reception. Not only this, B-town stars even performed on the stage.

Inside videos are all over social media. In one of the videos, Kareena Kapoor can be seen channelling her inner 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with filmmaker Karan Johar and sister Karisma Kapoor. The trio performed on hit shaadi track Bole Chudiyan and left the audience enthralled with their flawless moves.

In another video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri dancing their hearts out on Sadi Gali song from Tanu Weds Manu. However, what left us curious was SRK sporting a fake moustache. What's with that bro? They staged a small drama on Jain family. SRK and Gauri even danced to Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. Here are the videos.

Kiara Advani also showed off her moves on Sauda Khara Khara, song from her last film Good Newwz.

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who is dating Arman's twin brother Aadar Jain also performed at the wedding reception with her bae. The duo danced on Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman.

Another video from the party showed the newlyweds and the guests enjoying a live performance by singer Gurdeep Mehndi. The bridegroom even picked up a smoke gun to shoot at the audience while they grooved to the song. “Thank you so much @therealarmaanjain paji & @anissamalhotra for giving me this opportunity to perform for you all had an amazing show last night God Bless You,” Gurdeep wrote in an Instagram post.

Armaan and Anissa tied the knot on February 3 after the sangeet and haldi festivities.