Kangana Ranaut is convincing as air force pilot in Tejas first look, check it out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranuat is convincing as air force pilot in Tejas first look, check it out

Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, is all set to wow her fans in her upcoming film Tejas where she dons an air force pilot avatar. Kangana's first look for the film is out where she is seen wearing a pair of cargo pants and an olive jacket, posing with a helmet in front of an IAF jet. The project is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala with Sarvesh Mewara as the director. Tejas celebrates the power of women in forces who put their country first before themselves in any situation.

"For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out. Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS", Team Kangana Ranaut shared Tejas first look on Instagram.

Speaking about the film Tejas, Kangana Ranaut earlier said, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”

Before she begins filming in July, the actress will require extensive prep. “I will undergo intense training before the shoot starts. My director has decided to get professional trainers on board,” says Kangana, who signed the film just two weeks ago. “Right now, I’m too deep into Thalaivi (the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa). After that, we’ll get to Tejas, which we will start this year itself,” she added.

Having been a part of a period film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, the actress is keen to get on to a battlefield in contemporary times. Describing herself as a “born fighter at heart”, Kangana, said “Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. I followed his story closely—from the time we got the news of his capture to his release and return home. He’s a true hero in the way he handled the situation.”

Tejas is expected to release in April 2021.

