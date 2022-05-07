Heropanti 2, Runway 34 Box Office: Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn's films fall flat against KGF2 & Dr Strange 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Heropanti 2, Runway 34 Box Office Collection Day 8

Heropanti 2, Runway 34 Box Office Collection: There's no stopping for Yash starrer KGF 2 as it successfully enters the fourth week of its release. The film continues its winning streak at the box by smashing records thus making it difficult for Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn's films to rise. This Friday (May 6) saw another blockbuster franchise release with MCU's Dr Strange - In The Multiverse Of Madness giving another challenge to Bollywood film like Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. Both the films were released on April 29 and ever since they have been dealing with massive failure at the box. Ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh in Ruwany 34 have also been unsuccessful in winning the hearts of the audience. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry also couldn't manage to bring the moviegoers to the ticket window. With the new releases, the journey of these films look extremely bleak.

Ajay Devgn directorial has not witnessed any growth ever since the last Eid period which gave it a slight boost. The aviation thriller has managed to collect just Rs 24 crore which is much less than the estimated mark. However, the film is inching towards the Rs 25 crore mark. 'Runway 34' is a story based on a flight from Doha to Kochi, that had crash-landed due to poor visibility in August 2015, killing several passengers.

There's no good news even for Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2 as it continues its struggle on the eighth day of its release as well. The film has minted Rs 23 crore nett. Now, the film has a new completion with the release of Marvel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This indicates that there won't be much addition to the gross collections.

The action-thriller presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. The film also stars Amrita Singh in a pivotal role.