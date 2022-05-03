Follow us on Image Source : FILEIMAGE/TWITTER-JAMMWALIONRUHI Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's film disappoints while Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' struggles

'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui released on April 2 alongside 'Runway 34' featuring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Both the films were struggling at the box office owing to the huge success received by Yash starrer regional film 'KGF Chapter 2' which has broken many records ever since its release. Ahmed Khan's directorial, Heropanti 2, a standalone sequel to Heropanti, managed to collect approximately Rs 7 crore on an opening day but has been dripping ever since. While for 'Runway 34,' it has been slowly and steadily moving ahead however the collections raked in are still in the single digits.

According to industry trade pandits, if the two films hold their ground till Eid, they will clock massive numbers at the box office. However, it seems that the same could not be seen. Going by the latest reports, Tiger Shroff's film has witnessed around 85 per cent drop while for the other film, the drop recorded was around 20-25% as compared to Friday. The former is expected to earn ₹ 1 Cr while for the second film, the collections might come around ₹ 2.5 Crs.

Speaking about the same, a BoxOfiiceIndia report stated, "The huge drop in the collections of Heropanti 2 will make the Runway 34 figures look better but its not about being better than the other film b ut actually doing well. There is the big Eid holiday tomorrow which would have helped today especially in the evening but as the drop for Runway 34 is similar to KGF 2 that can be called a minor achievement for the film."

Meanwhile, sharing the collections of KGF Chapter 2 on Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KGF2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls... Should cross #Dangal during #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr. Total: ₹ 369.58 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

Speaking about the action-thriller, Heropanti 2 showed Tiger playing the role of Babloo and has a dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment. Written by Rajat Arora with music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan.

While for Runway 34, it also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. The film is directed and produced by Devgn himself. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning.