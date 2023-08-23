Haddi trailer out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap reunite for crime drama

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Haddi trailer

The makers released the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap’s revenge crime drama Haddi. The story revolves around a nexus of the criminal underbelly operating in the modern ruins of Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, and Noida. The trailer introduces Nawazuddin as a transgender for the first time onscreen.

The trailer also showcases Nawazuddin as a ruthless transgender turned vindictive criminal named Haddi. It also shows his journey, how he went from being a rookie transgender who survived petty crimes to moving to Delhi from Allahabad to join the transgender community.

Eventually, Haddi grabs the attention of many and lands up at the top of the criminal chain. However, all this while, he seeks revenge for his transgender family, headed by Ila Arun, who was wronged by a powerful gangster-political played by Anurag Kashyap.

Besides Nawazuddin and Anurag, the film also has Ila Arun, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.

Nawazuddin too took to social media to share the trailer along with the caption, “Has revenge ever looked this bone-chilling? #Haddi aa raha hai with a tale of vengeance that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Releasing on 7th September only on #ZEE5 #HaddionZEE5”.

Haddi is directed and co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. Produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios, Haddi is a crime vengeance drama. It will premiere on September 7.

