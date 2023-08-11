Gadar 2 Twitter Review: Fans love Sunny Deol as Tara Singh; call Ameesha Patel starrer 'must-watch'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gadar 2 Twitter Review

Gadar 2 Twitter Review: Anil Sharma directorial, starring Suny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles released on August 11, 2023. Serving as a sequel to the 2001 film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', the film brought back Sunny and Ameesha in their iconic roles Tara and Sakeena after a gap of 22 years. The film is a period action drama, written by Shaktimaan Talwar. With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the film garnered favourable response from the audience. Tara Singh re-enters Pakistan to bring back his kidnapped son Jeete.

As the film released, several rushed to watch the first day first show and reviews for the same are here. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed Gadar 2 blockbuster and wrote, "#OneWordReview...#Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER.Rating: 4.5 #Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. #Gadar2Review.

"#Gadar2 lives up to massive expectations… Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence, of course… #AnilSharma makes sure he packs every ingredient on the shelf to create a big-screen entertainer. #UtkarshSharma does very well and so do #AmeeshaPatel and #SimrattKaur… #ManishWadhwa is over the top, but it works in a film of this genre."

Set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. If advance booking and trade trends are to be believed, the Sunny and Ameesha-starrer will collect around Rs. 30-35 crore on the first day itself.

