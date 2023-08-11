Bholaa Shankar Twitter Review: Chiranjeevi-Tamannaah Bhatia's film garners mix reactions, fans upset

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bholaa Shankar Twitter Review

Bholaa Shankar Twitter Review: The much-awaited Chiranjeevi starrer has hit the screens. Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. While the ardent fans of the megastar rushed to theatres to watch the first day first show of Bholaa Shankar, it looks like the film hasn't managed to live up to the expectations.

With premieres held at midnight and the first reactions pouring in, Twitter is buzzing with diverse opinions about the film. Many pointed out that the film lacks story, direction, soul and actions. A user wrote, "#BholaaShankar disaster. Whole TFI is celebrating this except COPS. Mafia tho laagedham anukunnadu @KChiruTweets." Another added, "Done with the show...Boss dhi, the best looks after re-entry 60's lo kooda ahh energy, ahh swag..Easy ga neutral audience ki yekkisthaadi...!! Boss with another hit this year..#BholaaShankar."

A third tweet read, "2nd half >> 1st half, Comedy is good, Chiranjeevi & #Keerthisuresh scenes worked well but routine story is the major drawback, Overuse of guns in fights, Overall one tym watchable, #BholaaShankar #BholaShankar #BholaaShankarReview #MegastarChiranjeevi #meharramesh." Another stated, "Just watched #BholaaShankar premier show in Texas. Chiru’s and Keerthy Suresh acting was amazing, Megastar comedy timing is great but the script and direction from Meher Ramesh, music are not good, Overall an average movie 2.75/ 5. #Chiru #BholaaShankarReview #BholaShankar."

Tamannaah Bhatia is the leading lady opposite the megastar while Keerthy Suresh essays the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister. Sushanth is essaying lover boy role in the film. The film is a remake of the 2015 Tamil hit ‘Vedhalam’. Bholaa Shankar also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej.

The film has been bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, who have earlier produced Akhil Akkineni's Agent.

