Farah Khan, Preity Zinta and others leave special comments on Gauri Khan's latest selfie; check them out

Gauri Khan, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently shared a beautiful selfie of herself on Instagram. The entreprenuer treated fans with a new picture, clicked on her latest iPhone 15 Pro Max. In the caption, she wrote, ''Just tried a selfie the camera is so good.''

In the picture, Gauri can be seen sitting in the living area of her house wearing a green-coloured dress. Her fans are aware of the fact that she shared good bonding with several B-town celebrities and a few of them could not stop themselves from praising her latest pic.

Check out her selfie first:

Taking to the comments section, several celebrities including filmmaker Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Preity Zinta among others showered love on her picture.

Beginning with Farah, the 58-year-old filmmaker commented, ''Wowwww.. u actually approved ur own pic gauri.. looking good.''

Namrata Shirodkar and Preity Zinta dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. On the othe hand, Ananya Panday posted a heart-eyed emoji.

Her husband Shah Rukh Khan on work front

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of Jawan, which has now become the highest grossing Hindi film ever beating Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Jawan also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

Next up for SRK is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah. Vicky Kaushal has a special cameo appearance in the film. Dunki will be third release for Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 and the film expected to create the same magic at the box office as his previous two offerings.

