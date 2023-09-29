Salman Khan 'can't wait' to release Tiger 3 trailer after getting tremendous response to teaser

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Tiger 3's first teaser was unveiled on September 27

Salman Khan is all geared up for his next installment in the Tiger franchise. The makers of the franchise, Yash Raj Films, on September 27 unveiled a two minute teaser and named it 'Tiger Ka Message'. The teaser garnered tremendous response from the fans and the video started trending high on the internet. Reacting to all the love on the teaser, Salman Khan expressed his excitement on the movie and said that he ''can't wait to show the trailer now.''

The actor said that he is really 'proud' of the Tiger franchise, which has got unanimous love and support from not only his fans but also from the audience across the world for over 10 years now. He even said that he is 'humbled' that his character in the film has resonated with so many people globally.

''When we started discussing the marketing plan for Tiger 3, we thought why don’t we do a hat-tip to the nostalgia that this franchise holds in the hearts of the people? Tiger Ka Message is just that. If you see the video, it is mixed with footage from the past two films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It talks about how Tiger has given his all for India and even risked his life and his family for his country,'' Salman said.

''This was deliberately done to tell people what Tiger, the character, and the franchise stand for. He is a selfless agent. I’m really happy that people have given us so much love at the start of our campaign and I can’t wait to show you the trailer now,'' the actor added.

The fifth installment in YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The will reprise the role of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya respectively. Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist in the film. The film will reportedly feature an extended cameo from Shah Rukh Khan. It will hit the cinemas on the occasion of Diwali.

