Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be unveiled on THIS day

After playing the titular role in Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the role of an Air Force pilot in Tejas. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 20 and the makers will reportedly unveil its first teaser on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

As per a report by ETimes, Tejas's first assest teaser will be releasing on October 2.

About the film

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Veenah Naair, Mirko Quaini, Rohed Khan, and Anuj Khurana. the story of the film revolves around Tejas Gill (Kangana Ranaut), who aims to inspire a deep sense of pride in courageous soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Kangana Ranaut's other project

Kangana Ranaut's latest release Chandramukhi 2 is currently running successfully in cinemas. The film is the sequel to the 2005 release of the same name. Apart from Kangana, it also features Raghava Lawrence and Lakshmi Menon in principle roles. besides Tejas, Kanagan is also busy with her directorial project Emergency, which is a biographical historical drama. It is also written and rpoduced by the actress.

In the film, she is portraying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Emergency also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ashok Chhabra, Milind Soman and later actor Satish Kaushik. It will hit the big screens on November 24 this year.

