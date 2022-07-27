Emergency Latest Update: Shreyas Talpade to play former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHREYASTALPADE27; TWITTER/ATAL_PAY Shreayas Talpade, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Emergency Latest Update: Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ has piqued the curiosity for the film among viewers from the moment its first look hit the airwaves. The latest addition to the cast is Shreyas Talpade. He will be essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee served three terms as the country’s PM.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, the movie is written and directed by Ranaut. She will also star in the movie as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen playing the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan.

On the joining Emergency, Shreyas Talpade spoke humbly about Vajpayee and heaped praises on Kangana. He said, “Atal ji is one of the most revered, intelligent, learned, influential and also one of the most loved leaders of India as well as across the world. To portray him on screen is not only a big privilege but also a huge honour and definitely a bigger responsibility. I hope I live up to everybody’s expectations. I am trying my best to portray the part."

"Kangana ma’am is one of the most versatile and finest actresses in the country. She has proved it time and again. But to see her direct a film first hand and to experience that magic first hand is simply outstanding. She is a fantastic and magnificent director who is extremely clear in her vision and is completely sorted. It is a thing of pride to be directed by her in this huge magnum opus called Emergency. I am happy and delighted. Best wishes for the entire team. It’s time for Emergency,” he added.

Talking about the actor joining the cast of the film, Kangana Ranaut said, “He plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was a young and upcoming leader when Mrs Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time. He was one of the heroes of the Emergency. We are fortunate to have him on board as he is a versatile actor. I personally feel that, his performance in the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be one of the most memorable. We are lucky to have got a powerful performer like him to play this important role.”

FIRST looks of Emergency Cast

Manikarnika films' Emergency is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

