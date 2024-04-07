Ektaa Kapoor launches trans woman as lead in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ektaa Kapoor launches trans woman as lead in LSD 2

Profoundly launched after the disclaimer by the producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dos indeed gave a glimpse of a gripping and shocking tale. It has sparked a whole new conversation on social media and across every single aspect of the film. Amidst many things, one aspect that truly sent shockwaves to the audience was the appearance of a trans woman protagonist, a phenomenon on the big screen brought by producer Ektaa R Kapoor for the first time.

Ektaa Kapoor introduces Bonita Rajpurohit in LS&D 2

Ektaa R Kapoor has given a chance to many new faces on the screen. With Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, Ektaa introduced many new faces to the entertainment industry. This time, she became the first Producer to launch a transgender woman as a lead in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Bonita Rajpurohit will be seen playing the character of Kullu in the film, glimpses of which we all have seen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose. The makers shared a video on their social media showcasing Bonita Rajpurohit's journey and how Bonita landed the role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Remarkably, this will be the first time a transgender woman will be seen playing a lead role in a theatrical Bollywood film.

About the film

Breaking stereotypes, boundaries, and molds, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stays true to its fabric and discusses the realities of today’s generation most unapologetically, yet rooted and emotional in its intent. This upcoming film dares to tell stories that no one would, and the courage to cast like no one would. The film is studded with everything that we want to see. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

