Dream Girl 2 teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s hilarious banter with Rocky aka Ranveer Singh

A new promo for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Dream Girl 2 was released. Following the tradition of talking to famous characters in the upcoming film, this time Pooja had Ranveer Singh aka Rocky from Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, on the call.

In the promo, Pooja gets complimented by Rocky for her beautiful red saree and asks if she is like the World Cup tournament which returns after 4 years. Calling herself a trophy, Pooja then announces that her first look will be released on July 25.

The promo was shared by Ayushmann Khurrana on his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption:” Pooja ek tyohaar hai, pachees ko iss baar hai! You’re @pooja___dreamgirl arrives with a ROCKYing surprise on 25th July.”

For the unversed, Dream Girl 2 is Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa. The star cast of Dream Girl will return for its sequel including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee. Ananya Panday is the new addition to the film and will be seen in the lead role. The veterans Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi, and Seema Pahwa will be seen in pivotal roles.

Dream Girl revolved around Karam, who is good at impersonating the female voice. To earn money, he takes a job at a call center and uses his female voice to talk to his client under the name Pooja. Later, his situation turns upside down when his popularity as Pooja grows.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is just a few days away from its grand release and it’ll bring the actor together with his BFF and Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The Karan Johar directorial will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and others.

