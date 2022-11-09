Box Office Collection: Katrina Kaif's film Phone Bhoot sees major drop; Janhvi's Mili & Double XL tank

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Box Office Report

Box Office Collections: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot sees a major drop after holding strong at the ticket window. According to trade reports, the film saw a drop, which is regular for a weekday. Even though the film opened to low numbers, it registered growth over Saturday and Sunday. However, the same couldn't be said for Mili and Double XL. With low occupancy, the films tanked at the box office. Well, the three films fail to deliver, which makes it another dull day at BO.

Phone Bhoot Box Office Report

Phone Bhoot has been receiving a positive response at the box office. Released in the theatres on November 4 alongside Mili and Double XL, the Katrina Kaif's film, "dropped 40% on Monday which is better than expected but the collections remain low at around 1-1.10 crore nett. The film has outside chance of some respectability if it can land this same 1 crore nett number on Friday. The second Friday at that level would mean a little run of 3-4 weeks for the film."

According to Box Office India, "the four-day business of the film is 8 crore nett plus and it should get some advantage of Guru Nanak Jayanti today and it will be Wednesday which will tell where the first week will go."

Mili Box Office Report

The survival thriller Mili, is about a woman trapped inside a freezer fighting for her life. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. At the box office, the film failed to have its magic as Janhvi's starrer collected 1.50 crore nett over its first weekend.

Now, the film dropped around 40% on Monday which would be reasonable if the film had any collections. "The film is looking to do around 2.50 crore nett for the week," BOI added.

Double XL Box Office Report

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL fared worse at the ticket windows. In the film, the two lead have joined hands to rebel against size norms. They are funny, witty and sarcastic as they go on to call out those fat-shaming obese women. Double XL makes a remark on bodyweight stereotypes that plague society, in a humorous manner. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other.

Well, Double XL hardly managed any collections on Monday and Tuesday.

