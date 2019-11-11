Bala Box Office Report: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer witnesses superb weekend collection

Bala Box Office Report: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer witness superb weekend collection

The much-awaited Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Bala saw a release in the theaters last Friday. The Bald comedy directed by Amar Kaushik and also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles managed to earn Rs 10.15 crore on the opening day. It was a great achievement for a film which was made on small budget and a small cast. On the second day, the film minted Rs 15.73 crore and now the collection of the opening weekend and the third day is expected being great and around Rs 18-20 crore.

Sharing the opening weekend collection, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz."

He also shared the weekend collection of Ayushmann's films and tweeted, "#AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening weekend* biz: 2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr, 2019: #Bala ₹ 43.95 cr, 2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd], 2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr."

#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

Previously, he shared the collection of the film on Twitter and wrote, "#Bala hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Superb growth... Day 3 should help *weekend total* cross ₹ 40 cr mark... Will be Ayushmann’s third film to hit ₹ 40 cr+ in *opening weekend* [#BadhaaiHo, #DreamGirl]... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr. Total: ₹ 25.88 cr. #India biz."

#Bala hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Superb growth... Day 3 should help *weekend total* cross ₹ 40 cr mark... Will be Ayushmann’s third film to hit ₹ 40 cr+ in *opening weekend* [#BadhaaiHo, #DreamGirl]... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr. Total: ₹ 25.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2019

Looking at the collections and the reviews, it is being said that Bala will turn out to be another hit for actor Ayushmann Khurrana after his last release Dream Girl. The comedy film that released on over 3000 screens had a successful opening on almost all the screens.

Talking about the film, the actor in an interview said, "It was a different person altogether, and I did not recognize myself. I thought I looked like my grandfather because he had scanty hair. But I could relate with the reason why there is the complex (among people who are suffering premature balding). My father is quite gifted that way. He will turn 70 next year and he still has full hair. But my grandfather had the issue, I remember. So I empathise with them. Having said that, during the shoot, the toughest part was prosthetic."

Read BALA movie review here.

Watch Bala trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video