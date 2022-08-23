Aparshakti Khurana talks about his love for Indian Army, says ‘it was my dream to join the army’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI_KHURANA Aparshakti Khurana talks about his love for Indian Army

Aparshakti Khurana made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 release, Dangal. Since then, the actor has never looked back and has captured hearts with his acting chops. He is known for his work in films like 'Dangal', 'Stree' and 'Luka Chuppi' and several others. Over the years, he has carved his place in the industry. Recently, during a media interaction, he revealed that he always wanted to join the Indian Army because of his love for the uniform.

The actor appeared for the National Defence Academy exam, which is conducted by UPSC for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA. It was not just his aspiration, but he also took steps in that direction. However, Aparshakti unfortunately didn't get through. Talking about his respect for the uniform, the actor said: "I have always looked up to the people in uniform with a lot of respect. They have a certain dignity that the command and the way they conduct themselves is simply exemplary."

The actor further mentioned that although he didn't get through the exams, he still harbours the same amount of admiration for the kind of life that the men in uniform live. "I have always been in awe of that life, and it was my dream to join the army. I even sat for the NDA exam too, of course it didn't work out. Even if I couldn't join the army, I still have the same amount of admiration for the life they lead."

In addition, Aparshakti has also been a cricketer. He captained the Haryana Under-19 cricket team at one point.

The actor was last seen in the film Helmet, alongside Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma, and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. He is currently focusing more on fitness with specific fitness routines for his upcoming movie 'Berlin'. The movie is a spy thriller and is set in the early 1990s in Delhi.

DON'T MISS

Vijay Deverakonda on pursuing acting: I liked it because of attention | EXCLUSIVE

Shamshera major goof-up spotted by netizens after movie streams on Amazon Prime Video | WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia, Babli Bouncer director Madhur Bhandarkar seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple, see pics

Latest Bollywood News