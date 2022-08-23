Shamshera major goof-up spotted by netizens after movie streams on Amazon Prime Video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ _VAANIKAPOOR_ Shamshera movie features Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor

Shamshera movie is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in a double role and also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt. Shamshera is a period action film set in the era of the British empire. The movie was released in cinema halls on July 22 and after the box office failure has recently debuted on OTT. As more viewers have been watching the film online since August 19, a major goof-up in one of the scenes has been spotted.

Shamshera scene goof-up amuses netizens

In a scene that featured in the climax of Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor's character Balli was busy fighting Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt), and Vaani Kapoor as Sona was seen engaging in a sword fight while protecting a baby in her hand. However, netizens were quick to notice and point out that Vaani was holding a wrapped cloth in her arms and the makers did not even put a figurine inside the cloth for effect. The goof-up in the Shamshera scene quickly went viral on social media and netizens had a big laugh over it.

Netizens react to Shamshera's scene goof-up

After the scene in Shamshera featuring Vaani Kapoor was spotted by the netizens, the fans shared their funny comments on it. One of the Twitter users said, "It is not a piece of cloth but a baby that is held close to #VaniKapoor. 200+cr budget film #Shamshera (sic)." Another one commented, "Great acting sequence. But let’s just assume that there is a baby in her hand (sic)."

Check out more fan reactions to the Shamshera baby scene here.

Shamshera director on movie flopping at box office

After the initial box office response to Shamshera was lukewarm, director Karan Malhotra penned a note and apologised for "abandoning" the film. To address the failure, Malhotra took to Twitter, where he shared a heartbreaking note. He wrote, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine."

