Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download & How to Book Tickets

Highlights Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on February 25

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also features Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari

It is based on the life of Gangubai Harjivandas, documented in S. Hussain Zaidi's book

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has left everyone speechless. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film which also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in crucial roles. After several controversies and delays, the film is finally slated to release in theatres on February 25. The film for the unversed is based on the story of a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she became a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The story of the film is about Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life has been documented in S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.' The film landed in legal soup after Congress MLA Amin Patel filed a petition in the Bombay High Court to change the name of the film.

Well, in case you are excited to watch 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' know where to book the movie tickets online, the release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here:

What is Gangubai Kathiawadi Release Date?

February 25, 2022

Where to book Gangubai Kathiawadi movie tickets?

You can book Gangubai Kathiawadi's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the director of Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Who are the producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Jayantilal Gada

Who are the writers of Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Music in Gangubai Kathiawadi movie is by?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanchit Balhara, Ankit Balhara

Gangubai Kathiawadi HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

Where to download Gangubai Kathiawadi movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix once it is available on the OTT platform.

How Can I See Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Trailer?

You can watch Gangubai Kathiawadi movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Pen Movies.

Where can I check the review of Gangubai Kathiawadi movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Gangubai Kathiawadi review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Songs of Gangubai Kathiawadi: