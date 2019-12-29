Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz continues momentum on box office, collects Rs 22 Cr. on Saturday

Good Newwz strengthened its grip on box office collection with Saturday

Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Dilji Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz opened to great box office reception and the film managed to collect Rs 17.56 on the first day despite tough competition from Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. Good Newwz was expected to continue the streak of the collection at the box office and the film managed to get love from the audience. According to the reports coming in, Good Newwz could collect well over Rs 22 Crore on Saturday and looks read for a good Sunday collection.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, Good Newwz is about two couples with the same last name who undergo IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) at the same time from the same clinic. The chaos starts when their semen samples get exchanged. The film attracted everyone's attention with its humourous trailer and peppy songs. The recreate dversion of Sauda Khara Khara and Laal Ghagra became an instant hit and has been ruling the charts. This Akshay Kumar's fourth release and fourth hit this year. The film has connected well with family audience and its witty one-liners are winning audiences' hearts.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 that hit the theatres last Friday has been inching towards the Rs 150 Crore mark and the film is expected to touch the Rs 150 Cr. mark domestically. The tough competition between the films has treated the fans who get to watch two entertainers back to back. Talking about competition with Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz, Salman said that he would the happiest if Akhay's film do better than his. "I would have been the happiest if Akki's film could have opened with bigger numbers than that of ours but this is also good. I believe that it is not just about my film or Akki's or of Shahrukh's film. I say all of our films should get a bigger opening and earn a lot of money because it is good for our film industry. Yes, it is less but it is not a bad opening at all, it is a damn good opening considering the present situation of our country," Salman Said.

Must Read: Good Newwz movie review: Starcast is the 'good news' about this breezy entertainer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News